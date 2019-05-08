Oakland A's pitcher Mike Fiers throws second career no-hitter and first in MLB in 2019
Fiers also threw a no-hitter back in 2015
Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum, Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers threw the first no-hitter of the 2019 season and also the second no-hitter of his career.
Fiers no-hit the Reds on Tuesday and needed 131 pitches to do it (OAK 2, CIN 0). Reliever Lou Trivino warmed up at various points but was not used in the game. Cincinnati's only baserunners came on a Matt Chapman error and walks by Eugenio Suarez and Yasiel Puig. Fiers struck out Suarez for the final out.
As is often the case, Tuesday's game included a tremendous no-hitter saving defensive play. Two of them, in fact. On back-to-back plays, no less. In the sixth inning Jurickson Profar took a bloop hit away from Kyle Farmer with a diving catch, then Ramon Laureano robbed Joey Votto of a solo home run in center field. Check it out:
As noted, this is the second no-hitter of Fiers' career. While with the Astros back in August 2015, he no-hit the Dodgers at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Fiers threw 134 pitches in that game. He is the 30th pitcher in baseball history to throw multiple no-hitters.
Fiers, 33, went into Tuesday's start with a 6.81 ERA in eight starts and 37 innings on the season. Opponents were hitting .297/.354/.500 against him. It's not the unlikeliest no-hitter -- Fiers did throw one previously, after all -- but Fiers probably wasn't atop anyone's no-hitter candidates list. The unexpected is what makes baseball fun.
The start of Tuesday's game was delayed 98 minutes because of a light malfunction at the ballpark. A bank of lights in left field did not illuminate, and, after waiting more than an hour, the two teams agreed to play through it. The lights started to work once the game got underway, and the game was played without further delay.
It has not been long since the last A's no-hitter. Sean Manaea, who is currently on the injured list rehabbing from shoulder surgery, no-hit the eventual World Series champion Red Sox last April. This is the 13th no-hitter in A's history and the eighth since the franchise moved to Oakland. The Reds were last no-hit by then-Cubs righty Jake Arrieta in 2016.
The no-hitter is the first in baseball this season and the first since then-Mariners lefty James Paxton no-hit the Blue Jays last May. There were three no-hitters last season: Manaea, Paxton, and a combined no-hitter by the Dodgers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Watch: Who's got the best arm?
Last week we looked at the No. 1 overall prospect, now let's focus on the top pitcher
-
MLB Tuesday: Ohtani returns to Angels
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Defensive gems fuel Fiers' no-hitter
Fiers owes some love and credit to his second baseman and his center fielder
-
Ryu, Turner rout Braves
Turner raised his slugging percentage while Ryu upped his strikeout-to-walk ratio
-
Why Urshela could stick for Yankees
Urshela has been an impact player on both sides of the ball at third base
-
Red Sox stay hot, benefit from schedule
The Red Sox will be able to use their three regular starters in most of their upcoming gam...