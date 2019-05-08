Oakland A's pitcher Mike Fiers throws second career no-hitter and first in MLB in 2019

Tuesday night at the Oakland Coliseum, Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers threw the first no-hitter of the 2019 season and also the second no-hitter of his career.

Fiers no-hit the Reds on Tuesday and needed 131 pitches to do it (OAK 2, CIN 0). Reliever Lou Trivino warmed up at various points but was not used in the game. Cincinnati's only baserunners came on a Matt Chapman error and walks by Eugenio Suarez and Yasiel Puig. Fiers struck out Suarez for the final out.

As is often the case, Tuesday's game included a tremendous no-hitter saving defensive play. Two of them, in fact. On back-to-back plays, no less. In the sixth inning Jurickson Profar took a bloop hit away from Kyle Farmer with a diving catch, then Ramon Laureano robbed Joey Votto of a solo home run in center field. Check it out:

As noted, this is the second no-hitter of Fiers' career. While with the Astros back in August 2015, he no-hit the Dodgers at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Fiers threw 134 pitches in that game. He is the 30th pitcher in baseball history to throw multiple no-hitters.

Fiers, 33, went into Tuesday's start with a 6.81 ERA in eight starts and 37 innings on the season. Opponents were hitting .297/.354/.500 against him. It's not the unlikeliest no-hitter -- Fiers did throw one previously, after all -- but Fiers probably wasn't atop anyone's no-hitter candidates list. The unexpected is what makes baseball fun.

The start of Tuesday's game was delayed 98 minutes because of a light malfunction at the ballpark. A bank of lights in left field did not illuminate, and, after waiting more than an hour, the two teams agreed to play through it. The lights started to work once the game got underway, and the game was played without further delay.

It has not been long since the last A's no-hitter. Sean Manaea, who is currently on the injured list rehabbing from shoulder surgery, no-hit the eventual World Series champion Red Sox last April. This is the 13th no-hitter in A's history and the eighth since the franchise moved to Oakland. The Reds were last no-hit by then-Cubs righty Jake Arrieta in 2016.

The no-hitter is the first in baseball this season and the first since then-Mariners lefty James Paxton no-hit the Blue Jays last May. There were three no-hitters last season: Manaea, Paxton, and a combined no-hitter by the Dodgers.