Manny Machado doesn't sound likely to sign an extension if traded to new team

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced shortstop Corey Seager would miss the rest of the season following Tommy John surgery. That news activated the rumor mill, with Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles settling in as the Dodgers' consensus top target.

Tuesday brought a wave of info suggesting Machado won't be wearing Dodgers blue anytime soon.

For starters, the Orioles aren't ready to sell. Despite an 8-20 open to the season, general manager Dan Duquette wants to give his team time to breathe and potentially get back on track. Duquette's refusal to throw in the towel is nothing new -- the Orioles have been notoriously stubborn when it comes to giving up on a season.

It's not just Duquette, however. Machado himself provided reason to think a trade -- to the Dodgers or elsewhere -- is not going to come easy. That's because Machado said on Tuesday that he's not eager to leave Baltimore, and hinted that he wouldn't be game to discuss an extension prior to his winter date with free agency:

Manny Machado says he’s like to stay with Orioles all year. If traded, he sounded unlikely to consider an extension with the new team but, he said, “There’s a price for everything.” — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 1, 2018

Machado, 26 in July, is expected to be one of the top free agents available, joining Bryce Harper and potentially Clayton Kershaw. Machado's age, experience at both left-side infield positions, and stick (he entered Tuesday with a 119 career OPS+) make him a potential franchise cornerstone for any club lucky enough to land him. Those same qualities make him a candidate for an absolute whale of a deal -- hence evading overtures until he can hit the open market.

Of course Machado would listen if a team were to break the bank before then, but the odds of a team meeting his asking price before they have to seem slim. As such, expect Machado to test the free-agent winters this winter -- no matter where he finishes the season playing.