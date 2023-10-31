A woman who attended a 2021 World Series game in Atlanta claims that she was seriously injured when former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler threw a ball into the stands. According to a lawsuit that was filed in Cobb County Superior Court, the woman alleges that the ball that Soler threw hit her in the eye.

The incident allegedly occurred during Game 3 of the 2021 World Series on Oct. 29, 2021. Mayra Norris was attending the game with her husband and brother-in-law when Soler tossed a ball into the stands prior to the start of the fifth inning, according to the lawsuit.

"Defendant Soler did not softly toss the ball into the stands to the crowd," the lawsuit read. "He threw the ball overhand, with a great deal of speed and force. Defendant Soler threw the ball with such force and speed that it hit Ms. Norris directly in her right eye causing extensive and excruciating injury to her right eye."

Norris ended up injured as a result and was taken for medical treatment at Truist Park. Per the lawsuit, she sustained multiple fractures, right eye edema and an infra-orbital abrasion, all of which require long-term care.

Norris is seeking an undetermined amount for medical expenses as well as damages. The lawsuit also states that the Braves "failed to keep fans safe," and allowed "dangerous and reckless" behavior by Soler.

Soler ended up being named the World Series MVP in 2021 as the Braves defeated the Astros in six games. He hit .300 with three home runs and six RBIs during the series.

Soler is currently a member of the Miami Marlins after signing with the team during the 2022 offseason.