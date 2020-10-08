The Miami Marlins were eliminated from the 2020 Major League Baseball postseason in a 7-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Thursday. With the loss on Thursday, Miami saw its all-time postseason series record drop to 7-1.

After sweeping the Cubs in the NL Wild Card round, the Marlins entered the NLDS having won seven consecutive playoff rounds. The streak was tied for the fourth-longest such streak in postseason history.

Team Streak (# of postseason series wins) World Series titles 2010-16 Giants 11 3 1998-01 Yankees 11 3 1927-41 Yankees 8 8 1997-2020 Marlins 7 2 1943-53 Yankees 7 7

The Marlins -- in existence since 1993 -- have made it to the postseason just three times in franchise history: in 1997, 2003 and 2020. In '97 and '03 Miami went all the way and took home the World Series crown. The 2003 run included a 3-1 series win over the Giants in the NLDS, a come back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Cubs in the NLCS and a win over the Yankees in the World series. In 1997, the Marlins swept the Giants in the NLDS, notched a 4-2 series win over the Braves and came out on top in a seven-game World Series against Cleveland.

Coming into 2020, not many people expected the Marlins' playoff series winning streak to end ... because not many people thought they'd be playing in October. In 2019, the Marlins lost 105 games. With their follow-up playoff run in 2020, they became the second team to reach the playoffs after a 100-loss campaign. Furthermore, they're the first MLB team to win a postseason series after suffering a 100-loss season. This year, the Marlins also overcame a severe coronavirus outbreak to finish second in the NL East with a 31-29 regular season record.

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in 18 players testing positive, and the team didn't play for more than a week. In their return to play following the outbreak, Miami won six straight games and got off to a 7-1 start. With a young and exciting roster -- technically still in the middle of a rebuild -- the Marlins their stride and held momentum long enough to get a spot in this year's 16-team, expanded postseason.

They can try to start a new streak in 2021.