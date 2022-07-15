The Marlins won Thursday, and teaming that with the Cardinals' loss to the Dodgers means that Miami is only three games out of a playoff spot here in the middle of July. More reason for excitement in South Florida? The Marlins are set to promote their top pitching prospect to the majors this weekend in right-hander Max Meyer.

Meyer will join the big-league club and make his MLB debut Saturday, according to Craig Mish.

Meyer, 23, was the third overall pick in the 2020 draft out of the University of Minnesota. He will be the fourth first-round pick from that draft to hit the majors, following Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson, Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers and White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet.

In 12 starts for Triple-A Jacksonville this season, Meyer is 3-4 with a 3.72 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 65 strikeouts against 19 walks in 58 innings. He actually had an elbow injury in late May and, after one start in Class A, has a 1.96 ERA while holding opponents to a .119/.188/.186 line in his last four starts since his return to Triple-A. He's struck out 21 in 18 1/3 innings in that stint.

Meyer can sit mid-90s with his four-seam fastball, but the main course is his electric slider. It's been his best pitch for years and sometimes runs up there in the high-80s.

The Marlins start a three-game series against the Phillies on Friday, presenting them with an opportunity to move up into third place in the NL East before the All-Star break.