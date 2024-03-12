New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry is recovering at a Missouri hospital following a heart attack. Despite the health scare, Strawberry posted on Instagram that he's "happy" and "honored to report that all is well."

Strawberry, who currently lives in O'Fallon, Missouri, is said to be resting comfortably, according to the Mets.

"On behalf of the entire organization, we are sending positive thoughts to Darry Strawberry, his wife Tracy, and his entire family after last night's heart attack," the Mets said in a statement. "Darryl was in Port St. Lucie working with the team as a guest instructor just a few weeks ago. We are looking forward to Straw's speedy recovery and welcoming him for his number retirement ceremony on June 1."

Strawberry, who turned 62 on Tuesday, is slated to have his No. 18 retired by the Mets in a ceremony on June 1. Prior to retiring Strawberry's number, the organization is also retiring Dwight Gooden's No. 16 on April 14.

The two were responsible for helping lead the Mets to a 1986 World Series victory against the Boston Red Sox.

The star slugger appeared in seven All-Star Games while playing for the Mets from 1983 until 1990, including winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award in 1983.

During his 17-year career, Strawberry posted a .259 batting average, 335 home runs, 1,000 RBI and 221 stolen bases while playing for the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers (1991-93), San Francisco Giants (1994) and Yankees (1995-99).