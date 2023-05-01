After having Saturday's and Sunday's games washed away by rain, the Atlanta Braves battle the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday afternoon. The Braves (18-9), who have won four of five, hold a three-game lead in the National League East. They have been dominant on the road so far this season, going 11-2. The Mets (15-12), meanwhile, are 5-5 on their home field. New York has lost five of its last six.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Braves lead the all-time series 500-416, although the teams are tied at 230-230 in games played in New York. Atlanta is a -267 favorite on the money line (risk $267 to win $100) in the latest Braves vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.5.

Braves vs. Mets money line: Braves -267, Mets +215

Braves vs. Mets over-under: 8.5 runs

Braves vs. Mets run line: Braves -1.5 (-165)

ATL: The Braves have a plus-43 run differential this season

NYM: The Mets are 4-6 in their last 10 games

Why you should back the Mets

New York is expected to send right-hander Denyi Reyes (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound in what may be a bullpen game. He will be making his first start of the season and second of his career. Last year as a member of the Baltimore Orioles, Reyes started one game and appeared in three games. He had a 2.35 ERA in 7.2 innings of work, allowing eight hits, two runs -- both earned -- with one walk and three strikeouts. In five relief appearances for the Mets this season, he has pitched 6.1 innings, allowing just three hits, no runs and two walks, while striking out seven.

Center fielder Brandon Nimmo is off to the best start of his career, hitting .330 with a .435 on-base %. In 26 games, Nimmo has six doubles, two homers and 13 RBI in 94 at-bats. He has nine multi-hit games, including a 5-for-5 effort with a home run and two RBI in a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 19. In 66 career games against the Braves, he is hitting .252 with 15 doubles, five homers and 17 RBI. He also has four stolen bases and has been caught just once.

Why you should back the Braves

Right-hander Spencer Strider (3-0, 1.80 ERA) is expected to get the Game 1 start for Atlanta. Strider, who began his MLB career in 2021, started 20 games and appeared in 31 a year ago, compiling an 11-5 record with a 2.67 ERA, 45 walks and 202 strikeouts. He was dominant in his last outing, an 11-0 win over Miami last Monday. In that game, he went eight innings, allowing just two hits and no walks, while striking out 13. For the year, he only has 11 walks with 49 strikeouts.

Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been red hot at the plate with hits in seven of the past nine games, including three with multi-hits. In Tuesday's 7-4 win against Miami, Acuna was 2-for-4 with a double. He was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 4-0 win over the Mets. For the season, he is hitting .352 with four homers, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored.

