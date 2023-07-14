The Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38) open the second half of the season with a road game against the New York Mets (42-48) on Friday night. Los Angeles is riding a four-game winning streak and is tied with Arizona atop the National League West standings. New York opened July on a six-game winning streak before losing a pair of games in San Diego last weekend. The Mets are 18.5 games back of Atlanta in the NL East and are seven games back of San Francisco for the final wild card spot.

Mets vs. Dodgers money line: Dodgers -120, Mets +100

Mets vs. Dodgers run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+140)

Mets vs. Dodgers over/under: 8.5 runs

NYM: Mets are 12-2 in their last 14 games in July

LAD: Dodgers are 14-3 in their last 17 road games against the Mets

Why you should back the Mets



New York went 7-19 in June, losing 14.5 games to Atlanta in the NL East standings. However, the Mets responded with six consecutive victories to open July, pulling within seven games of San Francisco for the final wild card spot heading into Friday's contest. Starting pitcher Justin Verlander is 3-0 with a 2.91 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers in the regular season.

Verlander allowed two earned runs across six strong innings in a win over San Diego his last time out. First baseman Pete Alonso has already hit 26 home runs and driven in 61 runs, while Francisco Lindor and Francisco Alvarez have combined for another 36 homers. They are facing struggling Dodgers starter Julio Urias, who is just 6-5 with a 4.76 ERA this season.

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles closed out the first half with a pair of wins over the cross-town Angels to run its winning streak to four games, moving into a tie with Arizona atop the division standings. Urias picked up a win over Pittsburgh in his most recent start, allowing two runs across six innings. Outfielder Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 26 home runs and 62 RBI, while J.D. Martinez also has driven in 62.

First baseman Freddie Freeman is among the league leaders with a .320 average, 17 home runs and 61 RBI. New York was outscored by a combined score of 9-3 in two straight losses to San Diego before the break. The Mets have scored four runs or fewer in 47 games, and their starting pitchers have posted a 4.57 ERA, which is tied for the 10th highest in the majors.

