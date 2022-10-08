The underdog San Diego Padres stormed out of the gates with major power Friday night, thumping the New York Mets, 7-1, with four home runs in an offensive barrage against Mets co-ace Max Scherzer. Now the Mets' backs are against the proverbial wall, as another Padres win would send the Mets home early for the winter. Game 2 takes place Saturday night where the Padres will look to clinch an NLDS berth and the Mets attempt to stay alive.

The winner of this series will advance to the best-of-five National League Division Series to face the NL West-champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

You can view the full postseason schedule by clicking here, and here's the 2022 playoff bracket. Now, let's get to the important stuff for Game 2.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 8 | Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field (New York, NY)

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: NYM -190; SD +158; O/U: 6 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Jacob deGrom (5-4, 3.08) vs. LHP Blake Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA)

Preview

The Mets announced before Game 1 that the plan was to start Chris Bassitt in Game 2 if they won on Friday or Jacob deGrom if they lost. DeGrom it is. With the season on the line, the Mets will turn to one of the best pitchers in franchise history.

DeGrom only made 11 starts this season after returning from injury. He struck out 108 against only eight walks in 64 1/3 innings, which is just ridiculous. He did allow nine homers, though, helping to push his ERA to 3.08, the highest for deGrom since 2017. He actually went 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his last four starts.

Also of note: All-world closer Edwin Díaz will surely be used aggressively with the Mets desperate to stay alive. He's gone two innings before and his highest pitch count this year was 35.

Snell has been really good on the road this season (3.06 ERA, 63 K in 47 innings). He's been great down the stretch, too, pitching to a 2.19 ERA after the All-Star break and a 0.72 ERA in his last four starts.

Snell doesn't often get too deep into games, but with the blowout in Game 1, the Padres will have a full and well-rested bullpen.

Prediction

I have a gut feeling the Mets are cooked. Pick: Padres 6, Mets 3.