A National League matchup sees the Cincinnati Reds (44-65) heading to Citi Field to play the New York Mets (72-39) on Wednesday afternoon. The Mets are rolling and have won five straight games. They are looking to sweep Cincinnati with another win in this contest. Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.45 ERA) is starting for New York, while, T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 6.60 ERA) gets the nod for Cincinnati.

Reds vs. Mets money line: New York -335, Cincinnati +260

Reds vs. Mets run-line: Cincinnati +1.5 (+130)

Reds vs. Mets over-under: 9 runs

CIN: The Reds are 6-1 in their last seven during Game 3 of a series

NYM: The Mets are 4-0 in their last four Wednesday games

Why you should back the Mets



New York has been one of the best teams in the majors this season. New York's squad is filled with plenty of excitement and talent. The Mets can get it done with their outstanding hitting skills and superb pitching on the hill. New York is ranked fourth in the MLB in batting average (.259), eighth in home runs (114), and tied for 12th in doubles (186).

The Mets sit fifth in the league in both ERA (3.55) and WHIP (1.18), while owning one of the top pitching staffs in the National League. Walker gets the starting nod in this matchup and looks to bounce back after a rough start in his last contest. On Aug. 5, he only pitched one inning and gave up eight earned runs. Despite that subpar performance, Walker has proven he has tremendous stuff with great velocity on his throws. The 29-year-old is 9-3 with an ERA of 3.45 thus far this season.

Why you should back the Reds

Outfielder Nick Senzel is a great athlete who offers phenomenal position flexibility. Senzel is quick and agile with a solid throwing arm. The 27-year-old usually makes solid contact in part to his understanding of the strike zone. His batting average is .248 to go along with 18 RBIs thus far. On Aug. 7, he went 2-for-3 with a double.

First baseman Joey Votto has been a fantastic hitter throughout his entire career and has continued that in his 16th season. Votto is patient at the plate with solid coverage and awareness of the zone. The 38-year-old owns a good eye for contact while displaying run-producing qualities. He's belted 11 home runs with 40 RBIs. On Aug. 6, he smacked a solo homer.

