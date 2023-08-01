The defending National League champions have added to their rotation as they prepare to make a postseason push. The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired rental righty Michael Lorenzen from the Detroit Tigers, the teams announced Tuesday. Infield prospect Hao Yu Lee is the return for the Tigers.

Lorenzen, 31 and a first-time All-Star this season, owns a 3.58 ERA in 18 starts and 105 2/3 innings this season. He has pitched very well of late, surrendering 11 runs total in his last seven starts. Lorenzen was ranked No. 7 on our top 20 trade candidates list:

Lorenzen began his career in the rotation before spending the next six seasons in the bullpen. He returned to starting games last year, and he recently made his first All-Star Game (albeit in part because the Tigers were strapped for good candidates). Lorenzen doesn't have the flashiest profile, but it's clear he's put in the work to maximize his game. In addition to prioritizing his four-seamer and his slider, he's tinkered their shapes: the heater now features more rise, and the slider has reduced sweep but added depth. Whatever you think of Lorenzen's season to date and his chances of being more than a back-end starter moving forward, you have to respect any player willing to reinvent themselves in their ninth big-league season.

Detroit signed Lorenzen to a one-year contract worth $8.5 million this past offseason. He also gets $250,000 bonuses when he reaches 100, 125, 150, 175, 195, and 205 innings. Lorenzen is already over 100 innings and he should be able to clear that 150-inning threshold to put even more money in his pocket.

The Phillies already have five quality starters -- Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez, Taijuan Walker, Zack Wheeler -- though Sánchez has already thrown 97 innings this season. His career high is the 97 1/3 innings he threw last season. They'll have to monitor his workload at some point. Besides, there's no such thing as too much pitching depth.

Baseball America ranked Lee the No. 8 prospect in Philadelphia's season in their midseason update, citing the "above-average hit tool and instincts at the plate to profile as a bat-first second baseman." Lee, 20, is hitting .283/.372/.401 with five home runs in 64 games at Single-A this season.

The Phillies enter play Tuesday in the second wild-card spot, though they're only a half-game up on the Arizona Diamondbacks, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers for a postseason berth.