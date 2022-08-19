The Los Angeles Angels reinstated outfielder Mike Trout from the injured list on Friday, clearing the way for him to play in his first big-league game since July 12. Trout had missed more than a month because of a rare back condition. In a corresponding move, the Angels optioned outfielder Steven Duggar to Triple-A.

Trout is in the Angels lineup on Friday, batting second and playing center against the Detroit Tigers.

Trout, now 31 years old, batted .270/.368/.599 (169 OPS+) with 24 home runs over the course of his first 79 games this season. His contributions earned him election to the All-Star Game (which he did not appear in) and were worth an estimated 3.9 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

Trout was dealing with what the Angels' trainer described as "costovertebral dysfunction at T5." It's a condition that he's expected to deal with for the rest of his career, though that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be limited in availability or output.

It should be noted that Trout did not partake in a rehab assignment. Usually, players who miss more than a couple of weeks are sent out to the minors as a means of rebuilding their rhythm through the use of low-pressure in-game repetitions. Clearly, Trout and the Angels did not think that was necessary in this instance.

The Angels will begin a three-game weekend series in Detroit on Friday night, the first step of a 10-game, three-city road trip. Trout's next opportunity to play in front of his home crowd won't be until Monday Aug. 29, when the Angels welcome the New York Yankees to town for a three-game set.

Duggar, for his part, was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers earlier this month. In nine games with the Angels, he went 1-for-19 with a triple and 10 more strikeouts than walks.