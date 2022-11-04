The Houston Astros will look to close out the 2022 World Series on Saturday when they host the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 6 with first pitch scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET. Houston scored back-to-back victories in Philadelphia to take control of the series thanks to marvelous pitching performances by the entire pitching staff. Now the Astros will turn to Framber Valdez while the Phillies hand the ball to Zack Wheeler for what could be the final game of the 2022 MLB playoffs and the final opportunity of the year for MLB daily Fantasy players to win big.

It's been a tough postseason for Astros second baseman Jose Altuve but the 2017 AL MVP and eight-time all-star went 2-for-4 on Thursday night and could be a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool on Saturday. Meanwhile, Valdez struck out nine over six innings of one-run ball in his first World Series start and that performance will make him a staple of MLB DFS lineups on DraftKings for Game 6. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena on his FanDuel MVP list. The result: Pena went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to produce 28.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for World Series Game 6

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Game 6 of the 2022 World Series is Astros outfielder Chas McCormick. A 21st-round draft pick in 2017, McCormick has surged through the Houston farm system and into the majors by filling a need in the outfield as a solid defender and capable hitter.

McCormick slashed .245/.332/.407 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI in 407 plate appearances this season and had a .772 OPS while hitting .271 during the second half. During the 2022 MLB playoffs, it's been more of the same from McCormick as he's slashed .250/.357/.417 with a couple of home runs and three RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Saturday includes rostering Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. The former Cubs stalwart has turned into a slugging mercenary of sorts, playing for the Red Sox, Nationals and now the Phillies in the last two seasons and hitting for incredible power at every stop along the way.

Schwarber combined to hit 32 home runs while posting a .928 OPS in 113 games for the Red Sox and Nationals a year ago and he led the National League with 46 home runs for the Phillies in 2022. He homered on Thursday night to give him two home runs over his last three World Series games and he's now hit five home runs during the 2022 MLB playoffs.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

