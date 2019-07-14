MLB DFS: Christian Yelich and top July 14 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have a loaded schedule on Sunday, July 14 to evaluate with the action getting underway at 1:05 p.m. ET and extending all the way to the 2018 World Series rematch between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m. ET. Most of the focus from a DFS standpoint will be on the afternoon games, which include the Lone Star Series finale between the Astros and Rangers, the battle between NL East and wild-card contenders the Phillies and Nationals, as well as Reds vs. Rockies, a game that DFS players will be especially interested in because of the potential for big numbers. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Sunday on a site such as FanDuel or DraftKings, first see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in winnings, and his advice, player pool and optimal MLB DFS lineups for Sunday can help your roster separate from the pack.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers on the last Friday before the All-Star break.

Then on Friday, he rostered Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier at just $2,800 on FanDuel. The result: Kiermaier went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs -- returning 31.6 points and over 11x value. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now McClure has set his sights on Sunday's MLB DFS slates.

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is targeting Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. The reigning NL MVP is right back in the discussion for the league's best player in 2019 with a .330 batting average, 31 home runs and 67 RBIs. He ranks first in the National League in slugging percentage (.709) and OPS (1.141) as well. He's the total package for MLB DFS players because he can hit for average, power and add value as a runner (19 stolen bases).

He has a great chance to be a top MLB DFS pick for Sunday because he gets a very favorable matchup against the San Francisco Giants and starter Tyler Beede (2-3, 5.64 ERA, 1.66 WHIP), who has given up at least one home run in five of his last six outings.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Sunday includes rostering Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, who has eight career hits against Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman. And that's no surprise because Gregorius, a lefty, does most of his damage against right-handed pitchers like Stroman. In fact, he's hitting .314 against righties this season and just .120 against lefties, so you can confidently lock him in your lineups on Sunday.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for tournament-winning numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.