MLB DFS for April 20: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks

Before you enter a DFS tournament for MLB action on Friday, April 20, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career winnings and a proven DFS track record in multiple sports.



When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure has already cashed in multiple tournaments this season thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Thursday, McClure rostered Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain at $3,200 on FanDuel. The result: Cain exploded for three hits, a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored -- returning a whopping 46.8 points on FanDuel, his highest total since last June. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Friday's MLB slate, McClure is all over Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun, who is $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings.



Braun has been dealing with a calf injury, but is expected to be back in the starting lineup on Friday night. He hit a three-run homer on Thursday as a pinch hitter, so look for even more production on Friday.



McClure is stacking Braun with third baseman Travis Shaw, who is $3,600 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.



Shaw, who is hitting .267 on the season, found his way on base four times Thursday with a hit and three walks.



Both Bruan and Shaw get an eye-popping matchup against Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Richards, who is 0-1 with an ERA of 4.70. Richards hasn't made it past the fifth inning in two of his three starts this year, meaning Milwaukee has a favorable chance to get to the Marlins' struggling bullpen early.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers who faces a staff with a sky-high ERA on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal MLB lineup Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full MLB optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.