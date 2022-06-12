The most familiar of all offensive baseball statistics is the traditional batting average. The Major League Baseball leader is Minnesota second baseman Luis Arraez, who is at .367 for the season. Secondary batting averages are formulated by combining hits, walks and stolen bases, minus the times a player that has been caught stealing. Arizona first baseman Christian Walker is 16th in the majors in secondary average (.370), and both he and Arraez are available for MLB DFS lineups on Sunday.

Arraez and the Twins face Tampa Bay and starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs, who he has never faced to this point in his career. Daily Fantasy players that are looking for a sample to consider when reviewing the names in the MLB DFS player pool may lean on Walker, who has two hits, two walks with a double in previous at bats against Philadelphia starter Ranger Suarez. Before you make any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, he highlighted Brewers infielder Luis Urias as one of his core MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Urias hit a two-run home run with two walks to return 20 points on DraftKings and 28.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, June 12. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, June 12, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins, who is listed at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. In his last four starts, Mullins has four hits, two doubles, a home run and three RBIs. Mullins also has the sixth-most stolen bases in the majors, with 12 so far this season.

The last time that Mullins faced Kansas City probable starter Brad Keller was in 2018, but in four at bats between the two that season, Mullins went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run. Four of Mullins' six home runs this season have come against right-handed pitchers like Keller, as well as eight of his stolen bases. Keller has only allowed two stolen bases this year, but Mullins picked up his 12th of the season on Saturday, and tends to pick them up in bunches. In six games from May 11 to May 28, Mullins swiped four bags.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($3,900 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). The trade deadline is still a month-and-a-half away, but Benintendi's name has been frequently mentioned for teams in need of offensive help for the second half of the season. Benintendi was hitless in Kansas City's loss against Baltimore on Saturday, but had three hits -- including two doubles -- in the two games before that.

Kansas City will face off against Baltimore starting pitcher Dean Kremer on Sunday, who will be making just his second start of the season. Kremer started the year in the minors following an oblique injury, and in his first start against Cleveland on June 5, he gave up three earned runs, including a home run in just 4.1 innings pitched. Against right-handed pitchers like Kremer, Benintendi has offensive splits of .308/.372/.402 with 22 RBIs.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, June 12, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.