The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians have struggled to complete their American League Divisional Series after Tuesday's Game 5 in New York was postponed due to inclement weather. Game 5 was the second of the series that needed to be rescheduled after the same situation arose for Game 2. When the series resumes on Wednesday afternoon, Nestor Cortes will start on the mound for the Yankees and Aaron Civale will go for the Guardians, but which players match up the best with either pitcher for winning MLB DFS lineups?

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo appears to have the highest upside in New York's lineup, as he has four hits in the series, and is 5-for-10 against Civale in his career. Shortstop Amed Rosario might be the most appealing Guardian in the MLB DFS player pool after getting four hits in his last three games and is 4-for-6 all-time against Cortes. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Kwan hit a single, drew a walk and scored a run to return 12 points on DraftKings and 15.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is listed at $6,400 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. After a slow start to the ALDS, Judge has a hit in each of his last two games, one of which was a home run in New York's 6-5 Game 3 loss to Cleveland. Although Judge is just a career .219 hitter in the playoffs, he holds an .807 OPS heading into Tuesday.

Judge has had mixed results in his opportunities against Civale, but when he has put the bat on his pitches, Judge has made the most of it. He is 3-for-13 all-time against the Cleveland right-hander, but two of those hits were doubles. Overall this season against right-handed starting pitchers, Judge has hit .327 with a 1.159 OPS, and in the 50 day game appearances he's made, he has eight doubles, 17 home runs and 37 RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Judge with New York second baseman Gleyber Torres ($4,300 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Torres got a hit in his first at-bat of Game 4 and scored a run in the Yankees' 4-2 win. Although he hasn't gotten off to the best start in this postseason, he is a career .302 hitter with five home runs and 15 RBI in 26 career playoff games.

Contrary to Torres' production in the series thus far, he has been stellar against Cleveland this year. In five total appearances against the Guardians, Torres has offensive splits of .438/.500/.500. Torres finished the regular season with the highest average exit velocity on hits of his career (90.1 mph), which correlates with his career-high hard-hit ball rate of 45.1 percent.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

