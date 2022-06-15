After getting his Major League Baseball career off to a hot start, Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki cooled off in May before landing on the injured list with a finger injury at the end of the month. Jason Heyward has taken over right fielder duties in the meantime with uninspiring results, but is there another Chicago outfielder that could pay off in MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday? Even as the Cubs have slogged through an eight-game losing streak, left fielder Ian Happ has provided some much-needed consistency to Chicago's offense.

Since the beginning of June, Happ has started in 12 games and had offensive splits of .356/.423/.622 with 16 hits, four doubles, a triple and two home runs. The Cubs continue their series against the San Diego Padres and starting pitcher Ryan Weathers, who is making his first start this season after pitching in 14 consecutive losses in as many appearances to close out his 2021 season. Is Happ a sneaky choice in the MLB DFS player pool on Wednesday? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, he highlighted Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI to return 23 points on DraftKings and 31.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Ramirez is one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday as well and is listed at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. In six games over the last week, Ramirez has 10 total hits with six doubles, two home runs and nine RBI. For the season, Ramirez leads the majors in at-bats per strikeout, with 12.5, as well as runs batted in with 62.

Cleveland continues its series at Colorado on Wednesday and starting pitcher Austin Gomber. Gomber has allowed 19 runs over his last three games, and six extra-base hits in his last four starts. Ramirez hasn't been as efficient against left-handed pitchers like Gomber, but he's still been productive. Against lefty starters, he has offensive splits of .290/.364/.638 with 20 RBI and five home runs.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Ramirez with Cleveland shortstop Amed Rosario ($4,000 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Rosario is on an eight-game hit streak, with 14 total hits and three doubles. He's had consecutive multi-hit games in his last two starts, and during this recent eight-game stretch, he's held a .912 OPS.

In 11 career games at Colorado, Rosario has offensive splits of .349/.349/.605, with 15 total hits, four doubles, two triples and a home run. Out of the 13 total RBI Rosario has this season, eight have come against left-handed starting pitching. Furthermore, he's given Fantasy players better chances for extra points this season with the lowest strikeout rate of his career (13.7 percent), and the highest extra bases taken rate (67 percent).

