We're only a couple of weeks into the season but the Chicago White Sox already face a steep climb out of the cellar in the AL Central during what was expected to be a difficult season. Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada have already hit the injured list and the 2-13 White Sox currently only have one player (Gavin Sheets) on their roster with an OPS above .800. That makes Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo a viable option for MLB DFS lineups on Monday night, as he sports a 1.45 ERA heading into a matchup with the worst team in baseball so far this season.

Lugo has thrown at least six innings and hasn't given up more than two earned runs in each of his three starts, but has only struck out nine batters in 18 2/3 innings. So how much exposure should you have to Lugo given his strikeout limitations, and who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting tonight? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Arcia went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, returning 19 points on DraftKings and 24.99 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, April 15. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Royals outfielder Nelson Velazquez at $3,800 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Despite only have 179 plate appearances in 2023 across stints with the Cubs and Royals, Velazquez managed to hit 17 home runs and drove in 34 while posting an .888 OPS.

Now he's earned an everyday role in Kansas City and he's making the most of the opportunity, slashing .314/.364/.490 with two home runs and seven RBI in 14 games. Velazquez and the Royals will take on White Sox starter Nick Nastrini on Monday as he makes his MLB debut. The 24-year-old posted a 7.71 ERA in triple-A before being called up and he's walking into a tough situation in Chicago.

McClure is also targeting Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). The eight time All-Star is 18-for-66 on the season with four doubles, one home run and eight RBI. However, he's averaged 30 home runs and just over 100 RBI in three seasons with the Cardinals and you can expect to see the power numbers spike at some point.

His current average exit velocity (85.2 mph), hard-hit contact rate (33.3%), groundball rate (45.6%) and pull rate (40.4%) would all be the worst of his career but he's got plenty of time to turn the season around. A matchup with Athletics starter Ross Stripling could expedite that process, as Arenado is 7-for-15 with two double, a home run and four RBI off Stripling in his career. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 15, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.