With seven home runs, 22 RBI and a 1.158 OPS over his first 15 games, Marcell Ozuna is making a strong case for National League Player of the Month honors in April and MLB daily Fantasy players would be wise to take note. Ozuna is on a 14-game hitting streak since going 0-for-5 on opening day and he's had six multi-hit games during that span. So how much exposure should you have to Ozuna in your MLB DFS lineups as the Braves take on the Astros on Tuesday night?

Ozuna's price has risen to $5,200 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel, so affording him and other red-hot stars like Pete Alonso and Bobby Witt Jr. will require you to make some salary sacrifices elsewhere. Who in the MLB DFS player pool can give you bang for the buck tonight, and which starting pitchers have the best matchups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and a walk, returning 21 points on DraftKings and 27.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is rostering Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. After missing the entire 2022 season because of a PED suspension and injuries, Tatis posted a career-low .770 OPS in 2023 but he did manage to finish with 25 home runs and 29 stolen bases.

He's off to a better start in 2024, slashing .274/.354/.507 with five home runs and 13 RBI over his first 19 games of the season. Tatis is one of baseball's most dynamic talents and he's historically feasted on left-handed pitching. He has a .967 career OPS against lefty and he's homered off of expected Brewers starter Wade Miley once in two career plate appearances against him.

McClure is also targeting Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. The 2019 NL MVP had a .648 OPS from 2020-2022 but he finally put together a bounceback year with the Cubs in 2023, slashing .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

That earned him a three-year contract with player options in 2025 and 2026 to stay in Chicago this offseason. Bellinger only has a .587 OPS so far this season but he has hit a couple of homers and has 10 RBI in 16 games. The left-handed slugger posted surprising reverse splits in 2023, producing a .984 OPS against left-handed pitching. He'll match up with Diamondbacks lefty Tommy Henry on Tuesday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

