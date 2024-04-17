Day games dominate Wednesday's MLB schedule, but how should that affect your MLB DFS strategy? Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has been on a tear this season and he enters Wednesday's matchup against the Nationals with 31 hits and a .387 batting average, both of which lead the league. He went 5-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs in the Dodgers' 6-2 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Should your MLB DFS picks include Betts on Wednesday, or should you roster a player like Mike Trout, who's already hit seven home runs this season?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Kim went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, and a walk, returning 20 points on DraftKings and 28.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, April 17.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Witt has been effective for the Royals this season, recording 16 hits, 13 runs scored, seven RBI, and three home runs.

Over his last 25 at-bats, Witt has racked up seven hits, nine runs, five RBI, two home runs, one double, and one triple. On Wednesday, Witt will face White Sox pitcher Jonathan Cannon, who's making his MLB debut. During his minor league career, Cannon had a 4.17 ERA across 138 innings.

McClure is also targeting Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $6,500 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. The reigning NL MVP has been on a tear in recent days after a slow start to the season. He's recorded eight hits, four stolen bases, four runs scored, and two doubles over his last five outings.

On Wednesday, Acuna and the Braves will square off against Astros starting pitcher J.P. France, who has an 8.22 ERA this season. France allowed eight runs on eight hits and four walks over four innings in his last outing, striking out three and taking a loss against the Rangers. Lock Acuna in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against Houston. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 17, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday?