After winning three of their first 25 games, the Chicago White Sox managed a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend but fell back into the loss column against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. Game 2 of that three-game series will take place on Tuesday night and a weak pitching matchup could make it an intriguing contest for MLB daily Fantasy players. Simeon Woods Richardson has given up 10 earned runs over 20 2/3 career innings while White Sox starter Mike Soroka has a 6.83 ERA and has surrendered a league-leading seven home runs over 29 innings in 2024.

So does that mean you should be loading sluggers like Eloy Jimenez, Gavin Sheets, Edouard Julien and Ryan Jeffers into your MLB DFS lineups? It's a loaded MLB DFS player pool tonight and maximizing value will be all about striking the right balance. Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Braves starting pitcher Max Fried as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both sites. The result: Fried threw six no-hit innings and struck out seven in a no decision, returning 26.3 points on DraftKings and 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, April 30. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Astros OF/DH Yordan Alvarez at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Since winning AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2019 despite playing in only 87 games, Alvarez has been one of the premier sluggers in baseball.

Over 510 career games, Alvarez is slashing .294/.387/.583 with 136 home runs and 398 RBI. So far in 2024, Alvarez has already hit seven home runs and driven in 18 over 28 games with an .842 OPS. On Tuesday, he'll take on Guardians starter Carlos Carrasco and he's been incredibly successful in limited opportunities against the veteran. Alvarez is 3-for-3 with two home runs off Carrasco in his career.

McClure is also rostering Phillies shortstop Trea Turner at $6,200 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. A former batting title winner and two-time All-Star, Turner has been scorching to start the 2024 season. He's slashing .344/.397/.472 with 10 doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and seven stolen bases.

He also has a hit in 17 of 18 games with eight multi-hit efforts and 10 extra-base hits during that span. Turner's OPS has risen by over 200 points during this hot streak and he'll match up with Angels lefty Tyler Anderson on Tuesday. Turner is 5-for-13 with a 1.082 OPS and two extra-base hits off Anderson in his career. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 30, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.