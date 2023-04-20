It's been more than 18 months since the last time baseball fans witnessed the excitement of Fernando Tatis Jr. on a professional field. This changes on Thursday when Tatis Jr. returns from his broken wrist suffered in the 2022 offseason and an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs when the San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres already possess one of baseball's most potent lineups with MLB daily fantasy stars such as Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts. Tatis Jr. is expected to make the move from shortstop to outfield and bat leadoff on Thursday.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted St. Lous Cardinals shortstop Tommy Edman as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Edman went 3-for-4 and finished a single shy of a cycle. He had a three-run home run and finished with five RBI and three runs scored. He returned 41 points on DraftKings and 57.1 on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber at $3,100 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings. Although Schwarber is hitless in his last 10 at-bats, the outfielder has stronger splits at home (.227/.346/.455) compared to his road stats (1.84/.298/.408) this season. The Phillies begin a seven-game homestand after playing seven straight on the road.

Schwarber, a left-handed hitter, could possess a strong value play on Thursday against Rockies right-handed starter Ryan Feltner. Feltner has an 8.78 ERA in 13 1/3 innings over his three starts. Schwarber has a career .880 OPS against right-handers. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and he could provide an edge.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Tatis Jr. at $2,000 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. As mentioned above, Tatis Jr. is playing his first MLB game in 18 months, but he was one of the most prolific players in the sport in 2021. The 24-year-old led the National League with 42 home runs in 2021 before off the field incidents led to his disappearance from action the last year-and-a-half. His DFS price is far below his talent level and if the odds show any indications, his +205 odds on Caesars Sportsbook to hit a home run indicate he could far outperform his price.

Tatis Jr. is expected to move to the outfield after the Padres signed Bogaerts this offseason. His athleticism should translate into the open space of the outfield and possibly take some defensive pressure off the dynamic player.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 20, 2023

