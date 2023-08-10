Thursday is one of the most limited MLB DFS slates of the season with only eight games being played, including four starting after 1:10 p.m. ET. This makes forming an MLB DFS strategy more difficult with less variation in different MLB DFS lineups. Does this mean you should be scouring for less popular players that may not have a higher owned percentage to include in MLB DFS picks on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Aaron Nola, a former All-Star, gets the start for the Phillies the night after Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter against the Nationals.

How should that factor into your MLB DFS strategy? The Dodgers begin a four-game series with the Rockies, who have allowed the second-most runs in baseball (659). Should daily Fantasy baseball players use Mookie Betts or Freddie Freeman from the MLB DFS player pool? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker as one of his top picks in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Tucker went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Phillies shortstop Trea Turner ($5,100 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Despite being in the middle of his worst season since his rookie year, the nine-year veteran is riding a six-game hitting streak into Thursday's matchups with the Nationals. The two-time All-Star is hitting .391 with five extra-base hits, including a home run, six RBI and a 1.112 OPS over that span.

Turner, a right-handed hitter, is hitting .306 with an .868 OPS over his career against left-handed pitching as the Nationals are scheduled to start LHP Patrick Corbin on Thursday. Corbin has a 5.03 ERA over 23 starts this season, including a 5.55 ERA over his last six starts. Right-handed hitters are batting .308 with an .854 OPS against Corbin this season in what appears to be a strong matchup for the hot-hitting Turner on Thursday.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas ($3,900 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). He has two home runs over his last four games, including hitting one on Wednesday, and he has four hits and three runs scored over his last four contests.

Casas has 18 home runs in his first full MLB season after being selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft. The 23-year-old was ranked the 29th-best prospect in baseball in January 2023 and has shown his power potential through 101 games this season. The Royals, who have allowed the third-most runs in baseball (615), are scheduled to use Austin Cox as an opener before a bullpen game. The Royals have the second-highest bullpen ERA (5.26) as Casas could find himself in favorable matchups throughout Thursday's contest. See who else to pick right here.

