Julio Rodriguez had a historic close to last week, and any daily Fantasy baseball players that included the 22-year-old Mariners outfielder in their MLB DFS picks increased their chances of a nice payday. He set the AL/NL record for hits over a four-game span (17) with a 4-for-6 performance on Saturday. Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored on Sunday to expand his hitting streak to eight games, and it was his first time since Tuesday when he didn't record four hits in a game.

Can daily Fantasy baseball players expect his incredible production to continue into Monday when the Mariners begin a three-game series at the Chicago White Sox? Rodriguez won the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year and was the No. 2 prospect in baseball before his promotion, so his huge production isn't a shocker.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Cardinals OF/SS Tommy Edman as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Edman went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored, returning 20 points on DraftKings and 24.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna ($6,800 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel). The favorite for the 2023 NL MVP ranks third in baseball in batting average (.331), OPS (.986), first in runs scored (112) and stolen bases (56) and is tied for second in total bases (280). He's been one of the most consistent players in baseball throughout the season and has two home runs in his last five games.

Acuna has familiarity with Mets probable left-handed starter David Peterson. The 25-year-old has a home run and a double with five walks in 20 career plate appearances against Peterson. The Mets pitcher has made a clear effort to be careful when pitching to Acuna, resulting in a walk in 25% of the plate appearances, knowing that Acuna can send one mistake a long way. Acuna is worthy of his hefty price tag against Peterson and the Mets on Monday after the Braves outscored New York, 34-3, over their three-game series less than two weeks ago.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Arenado has an extra-base hit in each of his last two games and is batting .300 with an .852 OPS over 17 games this month. The eight-time All-Star has 26 home runs and is tied for the lead at his position for RBI (85).

It's a small sample size, but you can't do much better than Arenado has in his two career plate appearances against Pirates probable left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter. Arenado had a home run and a triple against Falter last season and should enter Monday extremely comfortable when looking at him on the mound. The 32-year-old is a career .307 hitter with a .969 against LHPs over his 11-year career. See who else to pick right here.

