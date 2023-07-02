Over half of the 2023 MLB season is gone and daily Fantasy baseball players are continuing to dial in their MLB DFS strategies as we head towards the 2023 MLB All-Star break. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert was one of the hottest players in baseball during the month of June, belting 11 home runs, and he was able to begin July with a 3-for-5 day on Saturday. Robert now has 24 home runs, 46 RBI and seven stolen bases. He also boasts a .903 OPS, making him a likely All-Star selection.

Should you have Robert in your MLB DFS lineups as the White Sox take on the Athletics on Sunday?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI, returning 29 points on DraftKings and 41.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, July 2.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Pirates C/OF Henry Davis ($2,800 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Louisville product has quickly worked his way through the Pittsburgh farm system and has flashed impressive potential early in his rookie season.

Davis is slashing .311/.380/.422 with a home run, six RBI and two stolen bases over his first 12 games in the majors. He had previously posted a .974 OPS across stops in Altoona and Indianapolis. During a current 10-game reached safely streak, Davis is batting .342 with four multi-hit games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so confidently lock him in your MLB DFS lineups.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers catcher Will Smith ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Smith has established himself as one of baseball's best hitting catchers and he's having another incredible season in 2023. He's slashing .276/.396/.495 with 12 home runs and 41 RBI.

Smith is now slashing .263/.362/.500 for his MLB career with 84 home runs and 271 RBI in 419 games. On Sunday, he'll take on Royals right-hander Brady Singer, who enters the game with a 5.88 ERA on the season. Smith has a .393 OBP against right-handed pitching in 2023, making him a solid building block for your MLB DFS lineups. See who else to pick right here.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday?