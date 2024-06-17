New York Yankees star Juan Soto has proved to be a jack-of-all-trades since making his MLB debut back in 2018. During Sunday night's game against the Boston Red Sox, Soto got the chance to show off on national television.

Soto was mic'd up during the game and was being interviewed by the "Sunday Night Baseball" announce team. He was asked which player makes the loudest sound off the bat between Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Bryce Harper, but had to run down a fly ball in the middle of thinking about his answer.

As Soto ranged to catch a fly ball, Soto told the crew that believed Harper made the loudest sound when he hit a ball. He answered just before the ball landed in his glove.

"Definitely Harper," Soto said. "I mean, it's a different sound when you're coming from the minor leagues to the big leagues."

Soto played with Harper during Harper's final season with the Washington Nationals in 2018 before the All-Star outfield signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. Soto has played alongside Judge and Stanton as a member of the Yankees throughout the 2024 season.

Soto is clearly a multitasker based on his performance in Sunday's game. Unfortunately for the Yankees, they fell 9-3 to the Red Sox.