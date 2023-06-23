The Astros and Dodgers have won the most pennants in baseball since meeting each other in the 2017 World Series, and it should come as no surprise that yet again, these teams have some of the best options in the MLB DFS player pool. They begin a three-game series in Los Angeles on Friday with both teams at 41 wins. The Astros have won three American League pennants in the last six years with the Dodgers claiming three on the National League side.

Should you include Astros Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Yainer Diaz for MLB DFS picks on Friday? What about Dodgers Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or J.D. Martinez for daily Fantasy baseball lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? And who would be some cheaper options to surround these elite hitters in Friday's full MLB DFS slate? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Marte went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run, returning 18 points on DraftKings and 25.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, June 23. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Rangers shortstop Corey Seager ($6,400 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). Seager, who missed a month earlier in the season with a hamstring injury, has been one of the best hitters in baseball since his return, especially as of late. The three-time All-Star is batting .405 with an OPS of 1.200, five home runs and 22 RBI over 19 games in June. He ranks second in batting average and third in OPS this month.

Seager, a left-handed hitter, has been especially dangerous against right-handed pitching this season as the Yankees are scheduled to start RHP Clarke Schmidt on Friday. Seager has a slash line of .365/.440/.687 against right-handed pitching this year. His OPS of 1.127 and hard-hit rate of 52.7% against right-handers ranks second in baseball, only behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Seager with first baseman Nate Lowe ($4,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Lowe and Seager form one of the best stacks against right-handed pitching in the league, and Lowe does so at a much lower price point. The left-handed hitter has an OPS of .832 against right-handed pitching this season and he's hit six of his eight home runs against RHPs.

With the Rangers visiting Yankee Stadium, Lowe could also look to take advantage of the short porch in right field. At 314 feet to right field, Lowe could put just enough power on a swing to turn a flyout into a home run after hitting 27 long balls last season. He's swinging a hot bat lately with at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, including an RBI double on Thursday. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 23, 2023

