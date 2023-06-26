With only six games on the schedule for daily Fantasy baseball players to scan for MLB DFS picks on Monday, options are scarce. But some of the best pitchers are taking the hill to start the week in Justin Verlander, Spencer Strider, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray. So, how should this affect your MLB DFS lineups?

The first three listed above may have stronger name recognition, but Gray actually has the best ERA of the quartet at 2.56. Should Fantasy players completely avoid MLB DFS picks from the Twins vs. Braves games with two solid pitchers on the mound? Those four make up 33% of Monday's starting pitchers, so how should you build MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.



McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays outfielder George Springer as one of his top DFS picks. The result: Springer went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk, returning 23 points on DraftKings and 31.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2023 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, June 26. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). He has been one of the most consistent catchers for daily Fantasy baseball players this season, ranking fifth at his position in batting average (.265), third in on-base percentage (.376) and fifth in OPS (.791) for catchers with 190 at-bats. In a limited slate on Monday, Rutschman is an option behind the plate daily Fantasy baseball players can rely on.

The switch-hitter is batting .301 with an OPS of .862 against left-handed pitching this season as the Reds are scheduled to start lefty Brandon Williamson on Monday. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft quickly made his way up the Orioles farm system before making his MLB debut in May 2022. He had an $8.1 million signing bonus, the highest of all-time at the time, after being selected first overall and proved worthy of that at one of the toughest positions in the sport.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Reds second baseman Jonathan India ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). He has been one of the most consistent second basemen in the MLB DFS player pool this season, ranking in the top six at his position in doubles, home runs, RBI and runs scored. India, a right-handed hitter, should have a favorable matchup against Orioles LHP Cole Irvin, who has a 7.71 ERA over 23.1 innings this season, and right-handed hitters are batting .321 with an OPS of .973 off Irvin this season.

The Reds had their 12-game winning streak snapped over the weekend, but they still scored six runs in each of their losses to the Braves. Cincinnati has averaged 6.4 runs per game over its last 14 contests, and India has been an integral figure to that with four home runs, nine RBI and 10 runs scored over that span. See who else to pick right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 26, 2023

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.