St. Louis sprung an upset at Atlanta on Tuesday, scoring 10 runs to hand the Braves their second straight loss. Second baseman Nolan Gorman hit two homers and drove in three runs, while Jordan Walker and Tyler O'Neill both homered as well to return big numbers in MLB DFS contests. The Cards have a difficult matchup on Wednesday, as Atlanta starter Spencer Strider is 16-4 with a 3.56 ERA this season. Strider is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two career starts against the Cardinals, making him a popular pick from Wednesday's MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Texas is also trying to bounce back after losing to Houston in a 14-1 blowout on Tuesday. Which players should you include in your MLB DFS lineups? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar as one of his top DFS picks on both sites. The result: Tovar had one hit, a run and two stolen bases, returning 15 points on DraftKings and 18.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Mets first baseman Pete Alonso ($4,700 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Alonso ranks third in the majors with 42 home runs, going yard in each of his last two games. He homered twice against Seattle on Sunday before hitting a long ball at Washington on Tuesday.

Alonso drove in six combined runs in those two outings, and he is on a five-game hitting streak heading into Wednesday's game. He is three home runs shy of Matt Olson for the MLB lead, and he is second to Olson in RBI. Alonso has dominated Washington during his career, batting .312 with 25 homers and 60 RBI in 78 games.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Alonso with shortstop Francisco Lindor ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Consistency has been an issue for Lindor throughout the season, but he has turned things around since the middle of August. He has hit safely in 17 of his last 20 games, recording two hits and a homer against Washington on Tuesday.

Lindor continues to be extremely valuable on the base paths as well, stealing 25 bases in 27 attempts. He has a favorable matchup against Nationals rookie Joan Adon, who has a 5.90 ERA and has allowed at least five earned runs in two of his last three starts. Lindor has 13 homers and 43 RBI in 54 career games against Washington. See who else to pick right here.

