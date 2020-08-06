Watch Now: A Season Of Injuries-What Gives? ( 1:43 )

The 2020 MLB season is only two weeks old, but injuries are already mounting and MLB daily Fantasy players are being left with a shortened MLB DFS player pool to craft their MLB DFS lineups from. Max Scherzer had to leave Wednesday's game with tightness in his hamstring and Gary Sanchez could miss some time after being hit by a pitch in the elbow and having it stiffen up on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Angels were forced to shut down Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher after he experienced forearm tightness, but they are expected to continue using him as a hitter in 2020.

On Thursday, it's looking like a weaker starting pitching pool for MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. But there could be some sneaky value with mid-tier pitchers who are off to great starts like Tyler Chatwood, Dylan Bundy and Kenta Maeda. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to see the top picks, MLB DFS advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Wednesday, McClure was high on Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. The result: Arenado homered for the third game in a row and returned almost 5x value on FanDuel. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Thursday, Aug. 6, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 6

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. After winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2018, Acuna put himself in the MVP conversation with 41 home runs and 37 stolen bases a year ago, but got off to a poor start in 2020 with a 5-for-33 slump to begin the season where he struck out 17 times.

However, Acuna has rebounded with a 7-for-17 start to August where he's hit three doubles and a home run while driving in four runs and drawing six walks. He absolutely ravaged breaking balls a season ago (.565 slugging percentage) and Blue Jays starter Nathan Pearson leans heavily on his slider, so that could be a recipe for success for Acuna.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo ($5,000 on DraftKings, $3,700 on FanDuel). Rizzo dropped 25 pounds (intentionally) during the coronavirus shutdown and he doesn't appear to have lost any of his power, hitting three home runs in the first four games of the season.

He's on a current four-game hitting streak and he's walked seven times already this year, helping buoy his stat line with a .434 OBP. On Thursday, he'll take on Royals right-hander Brad Keller and Rizzo has a .894 career OPS against right-handed pitching.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 6

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.