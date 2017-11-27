MLB Hot Stove: Mariners bring Hisashi Iwakuma back on minor-league contract

No team in baseball used more starting pitchers than the Seattle Mariners in 2017. Seventeen different pitchers started a game for Seattle this year, the most since the 2006 Kansas City Royals also used 17 different starters. The last team to use more than 17 starters? The 1996 Pittsburgh Pirates. They used 18.

Understandably, the Mariners are focused on adding rotation depth this offseason, and on Monday the team announced they have brought back veteran hurler Hisashi Iwakuma on a minor-league contract.

#Mariners sign RHP Hisashi Iwakuma to a minor league contract. Iwakuma will receive an invitation to Seattle's Major League Spring Training camp.



Read: https://t.co/9tswlIRe0d pic.twitter.com/Jo4iv0OnNY — MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) November 27, 2017

Iwakuma, who will turn 37 shortly after Opening Day, made only six starts for Seattle this season before going down with a shoulder injury. He underwent shoulder debridement surgery in September and is expected to resume throwing in March, meaning he is unlikely to be in the Opening Day rotation. Iwakuma is more of a midseason addition.

In parts of six seasons with the Mariners, Iwakuma has gone 63-39 with a 3.42 (112 ERA+) in 883 2/3 innings. That includes a 3.17 ERA (117 ERA+) in 528 1/3 innings from 2013-15. Iwakuma finished third in the 2013 AL Cy Young voting, though injuries have limited him to only 59 starts in the last three seasons. Iwakuma played 11 seasons in Japan, mostly with the Rakuten Golden Eagles, prior to coming to MLB.

As things stand, Seattle's rotation depth chart currently looks something like this:

Felix is no longer the pitcher he was in his prime, and as good as he is, Paxton is no stranger to the disabled list. Even with Iwakuma back in the fold, the Mariners figure to continue to be aggressive in their search for rotation help this winter. They don't want to have to use 17 different starters again in 2018.