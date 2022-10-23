We're on a roll here in Best Bets in MLB's League Championship Series round, hitting on multiple picks each day. We can thank Gerrit Cole for the high strikeout total on Saturday in addition to the Yankees failing to hit the ball, keeping us under the total for another win. Oh and Kyle Schwarber driving a ball into the batter's eye meant we hit all three picks on Saturday.

It's time to focus on Sunday with Game 5 of the NLCS in Philadelphia and Game 4 of the ALCS in New York. We better drink it in, too, because both of these series could end on Sunday with the Phillies leading 3-1 and Astros leading 3-0. In fact, the Astros haven't lost a playoff game yet.

As always, all lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Phillies OVER 3.5 runs (+100)

They've got something special going on right now. They've also scored 31 runs so far in their four playoff games at home. They just saw Yu Darvish a few days ago and familiarity is good for the hitters. The top of the order is hot right now and Rhys Hoskins and Kyle Schwarber have good history against Darvish.

Mostly, though, it's a gut feeling. The Phillies are flying and everything is going their way. They'll put some runs on the board.

Back Bryce

We did I stray? I had gone with Bryce Harper for seven straight games and then I went away before Game 4. He went 2 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored. Starting with a home run in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Harper is now 16 for 36 (.444) with six doubles, four homers, nine RBI and eight runs in nine playoff games. He's out-of-his-mind hot.

He's also homered off Darvish the last two games in which he's faced him. Grab what you like here:

Home run: +490

Over 0.5 RBI: +184

Over 0.5 R: +133

Over 0.5 H: -198

Over 1.5 total bases: +127

Schwarber, too

He's 4 for 11 with two homers and a double against his former teammate, Darvish. He's also 6 for 14 (.429) with three homers this series and just looks totally locked in.

Home run: +360

Over 0.5 RBI: +205

Over 0.5 R: 110

Over 0.5 H: -131

Over 0.5 total bases: -131

Alex Bregman, OVER 0.5 total bases (-178)

Just about a year after being a big point of discussion, specifically, manager Dusty Baker moving Bregman down in the batting order, the All-Star third baseman is on a mission. He has gotten at least one hit in five of the Astros' six playoff games and is 9 for 26 (.346) with two doubles and two homers so far.

The scoring in this series has been a lot harder to come by than the fun one in the NL, so we aren't going to count on Bregman's teammates. We only need one single. He's +390 to double and +700 to homer, if you're so inclined. If you do grab the homer, might as well hit over 0.5 RBI at +179, too.