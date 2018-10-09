MLB playoffs: Red Sox hand Yankees their most lopsided loss ever in the postseason

NEW YORK -- Never before in history have the New York Yankees suffered a postseason loss like this.

Monday night, in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium, the Boston Red Sox thoroughly demolished the Yankees to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. The final score: 16-1.

Here are the most lopsided losses in Yankees postseason history:

2018 ALDS Game 3 vs. Red Sox: 16-1 2001 World Series Game 3 vs. Diamondbacks: 15-2 1999 ALCS Game 3 vs. Red Sox: 13-1 2001 ALCS Game 3 vs. Mariners: 14-3 1996 World Series Game 1 vs. Braves: 12-1

The game was so lopsided that backup catcher Austin Romine pitched for the Yankees and Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt hit for the cycle. Romine is the second position player ever to pitch in the postseason and Holt is the first player in history to his for the cycle in the postseason.