MLB playoffs: Red Sox hand Yankees their most lopsided loss ever in the postseason
The Red Sox hammered the Yankees 16-1 in Game 3
NEW YORK -- Never before in history have the New York Yankees suffered a postseason loss like this.
Monday night, in Game 3 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium, the Boston Red Sox thoroughly demolished the Yankees to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. The final score: 16-1.
Here are the most lopsided losses in Yankees postseason history:
- 2018 ALDS Game 3 vs. Red Sox: 16-1
- 2001 World Series Game 3 vs. Diamondbacks: 15-2
- 1999 ALCS Game 3 vs. Red Sox: 13-1
- 2001 ALCS Game 3 vs. Mariners: 14-3
- 1996 World Series Game 1 vs. Braves: 12-1
The game was so lopsided that backup catcher Austin Romine pitched for the Yankees and Red Sox second baseman Brock Holt hit for the cycle. Romine is the second position player ever to pitch in the postseason and Holt is the first player in history to his for the cycle in the postseason.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Holt first to hit for postseason cycle
The Red Sox obliterated the Yankees in Game 3 and it produced some funkiness
-
Hernandez has three calls overturned
It was a rough night for the veteran umpire
-
Boone's blunders cost Yankees in Game 3
ALDS Game 3 turned into one of the worst managed games in recent postseason history
-
Machado delivers second big NLDS homer
Machado had been stuck in a rut before his second long ball of the series
-
Dodgers beat Braves, move to NLCS
The Dodgers win the series, 3-1 and will meet the Brewers in the NLCS
-
Dodgers' '18 additions pay off in Game 4
All six Dodgers runs were driven in by players acquired during this season