With just a few days to go until the holiday season kicks off, Major League Baseball is still seeing teams make notable transactions. Wednesday alone, for instance, had the Mets stealing Carlos Correa from the Giants. What else did the day bring? Below you'll find our gathering of all the notable news and notes.

Giants have interest in Conforto

The Giants may have whiffed on one Scott Boras client to begin the day, but that won't necessarily prevent them from taking a swing on another. According to Susan Slusser, San Francisco is one of the teams with interest in free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto.

Conforto, of course, did not play last season after suffering a shoulder injury during a spring workout. His track record of above-average offensive production makes him an intriguing option all the same. The Giants, it should be noted, have already added two outfield types to their roster this winter: first retaining Joc Pederson, then signing former Mariner Mitch Haniger. Still, San Francisco could use some offensive help, and Conforto seems likely to provide it.

Athletics sign Rucinski

Oakland has shed a lot of veteran starters in trades over the last year. On Wednesday, they signed one old rotation option, picking up 33-year-old righty Drew Rucinski one a one-year pact worth $3 million guaranteed. Rucinski's contract includes a club option for next season as well. Rucinski hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018, but across parts of four seasons in Korea, he amassed a 3.06 ERA and a 3.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The rebuilding A's have now added a handful of veterans on low-cost free-agent deals, including infielders Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz and reliever Trevor May.

Angels ink Lamb

The Angels signed utility player Brandon Drury on Tuesday night, and they went back to the veteran infielder well on Wednesday to add Jake Lamb on a non-roster invite, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 32-year-old Lamb split last season between the Dodgers and Mariners, hitting for a 98 OPS+ in 41 games. He's had trouble latching on with any one team for long, having appeared in big-league games for six organizations during the Pandemic Era.