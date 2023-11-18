Major League Baseball's offseason rolls on, and with the Winter Meetings starting to come into view there's a new supply of notable rumors pretty much every day. Speaking of which, you can find Saturday's scuttle just below.

Mariners not in on Shohei Ohtani

Like every other MLB team, the Mariners could use a talent like Shohei Ohtani. The two-way superstar is a free agent, and he's going to sign the largest contract in league history this offseason. He won't pitch in 2024 as he continues to recover from an elbow procedure, but he will carry on as one of the best power hitters in the game today. Seattle's offensive deficiencies – aided by the inactivity of GM Jerry Dipoto – cost them a postseason berth this past season, which means Ohtani's productivity would be a perfect fit. Seattle, though, appears to be bowing out early. Here's this from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer:

"Industry sources told MLB.com this week that landing Ohtani doesn't appear to be within the Mariners' realistic agenda this offseason."

Truth be told, the M's probably never bowed in. Yes, the cost for Ohtani will be high, but in addition to his on-field excellence the biggest baseball star of all would no doubt enliven a fan base like none other. The team that once employed Ichiro Suzuki, however, will apparently not be a part of the fray attempting to lure Ohtani. While this isn't particularly surprising, it's still sure to be a source of disappointment for Mariners who may have been entertaining dreams of landing the best baseball player in the world.

Andy Green jumps from Cubs dugout to Mets front office

Andy Green, the former Padres manager and Cubs bench coach since late 2019, is leaving Chicago for a front-office role with the New York Mets, Joel Sherman reports. According to Sherman, Green will fill a senior player-development role in David Stearns' front office. Green was given the opportunity to return to the Cubs in some capacity under new manager Craig Counsell. However, he opted instead to accept a role with the Mets under Stearns, who originally hired Counsell as his manager when both were with the Brewers.

Counsell's decision to leave the Brewers for the Cubs earlier this offseason came as a surprise, as he had been heavily linked with the Mets' managerial vacancy, which was filled by Carlos Mendoza. Green's decision, in turn, means that Counsell and the Cubs must hire a new bench coach, who serves as the manager's chief dugout lieutenant.