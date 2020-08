Watch Now: CBS Sports HQ ( 24:00:00 )

The 2020 trade deadline is almost here. MLB teams have until 4 p.m. ET Monday to complete trades and improve their roster for September's stretch run. The 2020 MLB season has been unusual for many reasons, including teams having only five weeks to evaluate their roster before Monday's trade deadline. Here is our trade deadline tracker with all the deals to date.

Now here are the latest rumors. Make sure you check back throughout the day for updates.

Padres land Clevinger

The Padres have made the biggest move of the deadline, landing right-hander Mike Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen, and a player to be named later in exchange for a package that includes right-hander Cal Quantrill, outfielder Josh Naylor, catcher Austin Hedges, shortstop prospect Gabriel Arias, lefty Joey Cantillo, and infielder Owen Miller from Cleveland. You can read more about that deal by clicking here.

Clevinger, 29, has pitched at an ace level since 2017 and is doing so again in 2020, though he was also demoted to the alternate site after breaking COVID-19 protocols. The White Sox and Braves were also said to be interested in Clevinger, but the Padres were able to swing the deal.

Rangers discussing Gallo

The Rangers are discussing outfielder Joey Gallo in potential trades, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. With righty Lance Lynn also available, one executive told Passan that the Rangers "hold the keys to the deadline." They have potential impact players available for teams in postseason races. Gallo, 26, is under team control through 2022 as an arbitration-eligible player, so he is not a rental, and that raises the asking price. Texas has lost 11 of its last 13 games to fall out of the postseason race.

Dodgers have checked in on Hader

The Dodgers are among the teams to check in on Brewers closer Josh Hader, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports there is "growing sentiment" Hader could be traded prior to the deadline. The asking price is high, of course, as Hader remains elite and is under team control as an arbitration-eligible player through 2023.

Milwaukee has dropped six of its last 10 games yet remains in postseason position. Trading Hader would ostensibly lower the Brewers' postseason chances, though GM David Stearns is among the most creative executives in the sport, and trading Hader for multiple young MLB pieces could be a net positive. The Dodgers are a powerhouse and Hader would be an upgrade to their already excellent bullpen.

D-Backs trade Marte; Bradley could be next

The Diamondbacks have reportedly dealt center fielder Starling Marte to the Marlins. In return, Arizona is receiving pitchers Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and Julio Frias, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. You can read more here about the Marte trade.

As for Bradley, he will be arbitration-eligible next year, so he doesn't quality as a "rental." Arizona has lost nine of its last 10 games and FanGraphs puts the club's postseason odds at 11.5 percent.

Lynn increasingly likely to be traded

Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn is increasingly likely to be traded prior to Monday's deadline, reports MLB.com's Jon Morosi. Morosi adds the Dodgers have checked in and the Yankees are involved as well. Lynn has been a revelation since joining Texas last season and he's a workhorse as well, throwing at least 100 pitches in 32 consecutive starts dating back to last season. No other pitcher has thrown at least 100 pitches in more than seven straight starts.

Lynn, 33, has one year remaining on his contract and is owed an extremely affordable $8 million in 2021. Between the salary and his performance, his trade value is very high. The White Sox are said to have interest in Lynn and the bet here is pretty much every contending team will check in with the Rangers between now and the deadline. This is a thin trade market for starting pitchers and Lynn is a true difference-maker.

Red Sox unlikely to trade Bogaerts, Martinez

Despite being mired in the American League cellar at 11-22, the Red Sox are unlikely to trade stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez prior to the trade deadline, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Boston has already dealt relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman and first baseman Mitch Moreland. Rentals like Jackie Bradley Jr., Martin Perez, and Kevin Pillar could all be traded as well.

Bogaerts, 27, is in Year 1 of his six-year, $120 million extension. The contract gives him full no-trade protection when he reaches seven years of service time next month and it includes an opt out after 2022, which are complicating factors. Martinez is in a similar situation because he's owed nearly $40 million the next two years, plus he can opt out this winter, as unlikely as that may be.

Blue Jays add Villar

The Blue Jays would appear to be the favorite to claim the final playoff spot in the American League. That isn't stopping them from seeking upgrades. Prior to Monday's deadline, Toronto reportedly acquired infielder Jonathan Villar from the Marlins. Read more here.

Braves add Milone, interested in Musgrove

The Braves have acquired lefty Tommy Milone from the Orioles for two players to be named later, the team announced. Atlanta also has interest in Pirates righty Joe Musgrove, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It stands to reason the Milone trade would not preclude a Musgrove trade.

Baltimore has an outside chance at the postseason but this is still a rebuilding year, and Milone has built up some value these last few weeks. Rather than keep him -- or even add to him -- and make a run, the Orioles cashed him in as a trade chip. The Braves need rotation help with Mike Soroka and Cole Hamels hurt, and Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb, and Kyle Wright all demoted.

As for Musgrove, the 27-year-old is expected to return soon from a bout with triceps inflammation. He allowed 11 runs in only 14 2/3 innings prior to the injury this year but is an analytical darling and will remain under team control through 2022. Milone is a rental on a cheap one-year contract. Musgrove is more of a long-term addition.

Padres acquire Moreland, Castro

The Padres have acquired first baseman Mitch Moreland from the Red Sox and catcher Jason Castro from the Angels. Boston received third base prospect Hudson Potts and outfield prospect Jeisson Rosario in return. The Angels' return for Castro us unknown at this time. Eric Hosmer has been excellent this year, but San Diego has received underwhelming production from the DH spot, so Moreland will help there. The Padres are sitting in the No. 4 seed in the expanded postseason field and adding Moreland and Castro is more about putting the team in the best possibly position to have a deep postseason run than it is chasing after every last regular season win.

Cubs get Martinez

The Cubs have acquired lefty masher Jose Martinez from the Rays. Tampa Bay will receive two players to be named later in return. Chicago has struggled mightily against left-handed pitching this season and Martinez, a career .319/.392/.554 hitter against southpaws, should help correct that. The Rays clear a roster spot for Randy Arozarena, who came over with Martinez in an offseason trade. Arozarena is a righty hitter like Martinez but offers more defensive and baserunning value.

Rockies add Givens

The Rockies have acquired righty reliever Mychal Givens from the Orioles, per multiple reports. Baltimore will receive infield prospects Tyler Nevin and Terrin Vavra in the trade, plus a player to be named later. Colorado's bullpen has been steady this season thanks to Daniel Bard's revival and the emergence of Jairo Diaz and Yency Almonte, but there's always room for improvement. Givens is not a rental and will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player next season.