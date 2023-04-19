With injuries piling up, the Los Angeles Dodgers may soon turn to a new starting shortstop: Mookie Betts. Betts, a six-time Gold Glove right fielder, has not played shortstop since the lower levels of the minors in 2013, but he could start Wednesday afternoon's series finale with the New York Mets at short, manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.

"There's a chance I might slide him over to shortstop. He looks extremely natural. The guy can play anywhere on a baseball field," Roberts told MLB.com. "... I think there were some reservations about him playing second base last year and he quickly put those to bed. So it's going to be the same thing."

Mookie Betts LAD • RF • #50 BA 0.266 R 13 HR 2 RBI 6 SB 0 View Profile

The Dodgers may have to turn to Betts at shortstop because they have been decimated by injuries at the position. This is their shortstop depth chart at the moment:

Gavin Lux: Out for the season with a knee injury. Miguel Rojas: Exited Tuesday's game with a hamstring issue. Chris Taylor: Day-to-day with left side discomfort. Yonny Hernández: On the Triple-A injured list. Luke Williams: Utility man has never played shortstop on a regular basis.

Betts was drafted as a shortstop back in 2011, though the Boston Red Sox moved him to second base in 2013, then the outfield in 2014 in part because they were set with Xander Bogaerts and Dustin Pedroia as their double play combination. Mookie has played 35 big-league games at second base, including five this year, but he's never played shortstop at the MLB level.

"I think when you're talking about the third string at any position, there's some things that have to happen that you just got to kind of get through. But to have Mookie as your third string at anything, I think teams can be doing a lot worse," Roberts told MLB.com. "... He's been clamoring for quite some time, so we'll see how it plays out."

Betts, 30, was on the paternity list and did not play Tuesday night. He will rejoin the team in time for Wednesday's game regardless of whether he plays shortstop. Mookie enters play Wednesday with a .266/.390/.453 batting line and two home runs.

The Dodgers are 9-9 with a plus-21 run differential in the early going this season. They are two games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.