The Washington Nationals aim to maintain positive momentum on Tuesday evening when they take on the Miami Marlins to begin a series between NL East rivals. The Nationals enter on a three-game winning streak and with a 21-35 overall record. The Marlins host the series in Miami and begin the clash with a 22-30 overall mark. Evan Lee is scheduled to start for Washington, while Edward Cabrera is taking the hill for Miami.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a -180 favorite (risk $180 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 8.5 in the latest Nationals vs. Marlins odds. Before you make any Marlins vs. Nationals picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nationals vs. Marlins, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Marlins vs. Nationals:

Nationals vs. Marlins money line: Marlins -180, Nationals +160

Nationals vs. Marlins over-under: 8.5 runs

Nationals vs. Marlins run line: Marlins -1.5 (+110)

WASH: The Nationals are 12-17 in road games

MIA: The Marlins are 12-14 in home games



Why you should back the Nationals

Washington has an effective offense, particularly in road games. The Nationals lead the NL in batting average (.279) and on-base percentage (.347) away from home, and their 18.7 percent strikeout rate in road tilts is the best in the league. Overall, Washington ranks in the top five of the NL in hits (480), doubles (95) and batting average (.255), while only striking out 408 times, a top-three mark in the NL.

Washington is keyed by one of the game's best hitters in Juan Soto, who blasted three home runs during last weekend's series against Cincinnati. The two-time Silver Slugger award winner has a career .425 on-base percentage and a .540 slugging percentage, with more walks than strikeouts this season. Miami's offense can also be wobbly, with the Marlins ranking below the NL average in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs and doubles. The Marlins are also in the bottom three of the NL in runs scored (255) and walks (165) in 2022.

Why you should back the Marlins

The Marlins have the benefit of home-field advantage on Tuesday, which projects to bolster the team's offensive operation. Miami has a .250 batting average in home games this season, posting a .323 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage. That slash line greatly exceeds the league average and, regardless of venue, the Marlins are in the top three of the National League with 10 triples.

Miami's offensive centerpiece is Jazz Chisholm, with the 24-year-old infielder posting a .507 slugging percentage and an NL-leading four triples. Chisholm also has eight home runs and nine stolen bases this season, and he is flanked by a legitimate power bat in Jorge Soler, who has 11 home runs for Miami after performing at an elite level as a member of the 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series-winning club. From there, Washington's bullpen struggles mightily this season with a 4.59 ERA and only 8.35 strikeouts per nine innings.

How to make Nationals vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 8.9 combined runs

So who wins Nationals vs. Marlins? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Nationals vs. Marlins you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.