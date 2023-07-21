The Washington Nationals and LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, the No. 2 pick in MLB's draft earlier this month, have agreed to a signing bonus in the $9 million range, reports the New York Post. That is a touch more than the $8,988,500 slot value for the No. 2 selection and the second largest draft signing bonus ever, behind the $9.2 million the Pittsburgh Pirates gave No. 1 pick Paul Skenes.

Prior to the draft, it was reported Crews was seeking $10 million, though it is not uncommon for top draft prospects to float huge bonus demands before the draft, then come down off that asking price once they hear their name called. Here are the largest signing bonuses in the bonus pool era (since 2012):

Holliday, Skenes, and Torkelson were the No. 1 picks in their drafts. Crews and Jones were the No. 2 selections. This year Crews and Skenes, who led LSU to the College World Series championship, became the first set of teammates to go 1-2 in MLB's draft.

The 21-year-old Crews was the No. 1 prospect in the draft class following a remarkable season in which he hit .426/.567/.713 with 18 home runs and far more walks (71) than strikeouts (46) in 71 games. He reached base in all 71 games this season and wrapped up his college career with a 75-game on-base streak dating back to last year.

A college player as advanced as Crews could reach the big leagues as soon as next season. With all due respect to top prospect James Wood and young big leaguers CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Josiah Gray, and Keibert Ruiz, Crews instantly becomes the face of the Nationals' rebuild. He is expected to be their next franchise player.