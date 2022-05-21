The Baltimore Orioles on Saturday announced that catcher Adley Rutschman, the consensus top prospect in all of baseball, is being called up to the majors. Here's the official word:

In order to create a roster spot for Rutschman, catcher Anthony Benboom has been designated for assignment.

Rutschman, 24, was the top overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State. In 179 games spread across three minor-league seasons, Rutschman has batted .282/.391/.488 with 30 home runs and 38 doubles. This season, Rutschman was limited by a spring triceps injury, which eliminated any chance of his cracking Baltimore's Opening Day roster. He wound up playing 19 games across three minor-league levels this season, and over that span he batted .309/.427/.515 with three home runs.

Coming into the 2022 season, our own R.J. Anderson ranked Rutschman as the top prospect in baseball. Here's his write-up:

"Rutschman, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, is on the precipice of stardom. Evaluators have maintained that he would someday feature four plus or better tools (everything but the speed), as well as an excellent feel for the strike zone and field-general qualities. Rutschman, a switch-hitter, has lived up to expectations. He batted .312/.405/.490 in 43 games at Triple-A, suggesting the only thing standing between him and the majors is the Orioles' desire to suppress his wages. (And, now, a triceps strain that will compromise his spring.) Even they won't be able to hold down Rutschman for long; he's the future of the catcher position."

Rutschman figures to make his major-league debut Saturday night against the Rays. He joins an Orioles club that is 16-24 and in last place in the AL East. Overall, the Orioles have endured five straight losing seasons, and the deep rebuild has progressed dubiously under GM Mike Elias. The hope is that Rutschman's promotion will not only improve the team's on-field fortunes but also foment some enthusiasm within a fan base that's had little cause for it in recent years.