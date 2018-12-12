Orioles will hire Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as next manager, reports say

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly concluded a long and methodical search by settling on Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde as their next manager. Joel Sherman was the first to report that the decision was made, and multiple reporters have since confirmed. The Orioles have yet to make an announcement.

More from Sherman:

Hyde is known for strong communication skills and diverse resume: farm director, base coach, bench coach, interim big league manager, minor league manager. #Orioles — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 12, 2018

Hyde, 45, spent last season as Joe Maddon's bench coach for the Cubs. Prior to that he served as first base coach under Maddon and bench coach under previous Cubs manager Rick Renteria. Before joining the Cubs, Hyde served various roles in the Marlins dugout, including manager one game on an interim basis (a loss) in 2011.

Hyde managed for six seasons in the minors, compiling a 351-343 record and rising as high as Double-A. As a player, Hyde, a Long Beach State product, played parts of four seasons as a catcher and first baseman in the White Sox system. He topped out at the Triple-A level in 2000.

In Baltimore, Hyde will replace Buck Showalter and inherit a team that lost 115 games a season ago. The Orioles are in the early stages of their rebuild, and relevance in the AL East standings isn't a realistic near-term goal. Hyde, however, does figure to have some level of job security, as he's the hand-picked selection of new vice-president and general manager Mike Elias.