Phillies boost outfield by acquiring veteran Jay Bruce in trade with Mariners

The Phillies have acquired slugging outfielder Jay Bruce from the Mariners, Bruce confirmed to reporters Sunday. The deal, which gives Philadelphia another outfield option and left-handed bat, was initially reported Saturday by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Jay Bruce says he’s been traded to Phillies and will join team tomorrow in San Diego. — Greg Johns (@GregJohnsMLB) June 2, 2019

Bruce, 32, is batting .212/.283/.533 (117 OPS+) for the Mariners this season with 14 home runs in 47 games. Bruce just recently notched the 300th home run of his career. He is owed the balance of a $14 million salary for this season and is under contract for 2020 at the same salary.

Bruce has for years been a reliable source of left-handed power, and the Phillies' roster could use another dose of that alongside Bryce Harper. As well, Odubel Herrera was recently placed on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

A potential alignment for the Phillies could see Bruce in left field against most right-handed pitching, with Andrew McCutchen shifting to center, where he's made 10 starts this year. In that scenario, McCutchen could move back to left field against lefties as well as whenever Bruce sits vs. righties, with Scott Kingery a right-handed option to play center against left-handed pitchers.

The Phillies will be the fifth team Bruce has suited up for over the last three seasons. Bruce, who spent parts of three seasons with the Mets and began his career with the Reds, has a .294/.354/.559 slash line in 38 career games at Citizens Bank Park.

The Mariners this past season undertook a soft rebuild of sorts, so presumably they'll be looking to acquire mid- to long-term assets in return for trading Bruce to Philadelphia.