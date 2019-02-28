Phillies deliver promise to spend stupid money to land Bryce Harper, and Twitter loses it

The wait is over, and Philadelphia could not be happier.

Despite reports that they might be losing ground to West Coast teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, the Philadelphia Phillies delivered Thursday on their unofficial promise to spend "stupid money" this offseason to catch one of free agency's biggest fish, landing the former Washington Nationals star on a record-breaking 13-year, $330 million contract.

Not only does the news bring a long-awaited conclusion to the biggest MLB offseason story this side of Manny Machado and see a big-name NL East slugger commit to a rival team at an unprecedented salary, but it ensures Philly will be spending the rest of the week in celebration.

Everyone from Philadelphia Eagles players to awe-inspired Phils fans took to social media to praise Harper's arrival upon reports of the star's 13-year agreement:

YUPPPP @Bharper3407 PHILLY is the place to be 😎😎😎😎!!!! WELCOME — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) February 28, 2019

@Bharper3407 welcome to the great city kid!!! Looking forward to having some fun next week in camp and bringing back the winning ways to Philadelphia 🤙🏽 oh and can I get a loan 🤣 #Phillies #MLB #baseball #Harper — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) February 28, 2019

Bryce Harper's contract with the Phillies will end in 2032.



That honestly sounds like a made up year. — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 28, 2019

TATTOO THIS ON MY LOWER BACK https://t.co/QZFwDD0iWg — #1 aegon targaryen fan (@philatticus) February 28, 2019

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN WE GOT HIM



BRYCE HARPER IS A PHILLIE pic.twitter.com/LVRkiSm4AS — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) February 28, 2019