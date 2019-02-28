Phillies deliver promise to spend stupid money to land Bryce Harper, and Twitter loses it

You might say Philly is a wee bit excited about this

The wait is over, and Philadelphia could not be happier.

Despite reports that they might be losing ground to West Coast teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes, the Philadelphia Phillies delivered Thursday on their unofficial promise to spend "stupid money" this offseason to catch one of free agency's biggest fish, landing the former Washington Nationals star on a record-breaking 13-year, $330 million contract.

Not only does the news bring a long-awaited conclusion to the biggest MLB offseason story this side of Manny Machado and see a big-name NL East slugger commit to a rival team at an unprecedented salary, but it ensures Philly will be spending the rest of the week in celebration.

Everyone from Philadelphia Eagles players to awe-inspired Phils fans took to social media to praise Harper's arrival upon reports of the star's 13-year agreement:

Our Latest Stories