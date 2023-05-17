An interleague affair has the Pittsburgh Pirates (22-20) going on the road to play the Detroit Tigers (19-21) on Wednesday afternoon. Pittsburgh has been in a massive slump, dropping five of its last six games overall. Meanwhile, Detroit has won two straight matchups. On Tuesday, the Tigers beat the Pirates 4-0. Rich Hill (3-3, 4.35 ERA) is on the hill for the Pirates, while Eduardo Rodriguez (4-2, 1.57 ERA) starts for Detroit.

First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers are listed at -170 in the money line (risk $170 to win $100) in the latest Pirates vs. Tigers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Pirates vs. Tigers money line: Detroit -170, Pittsburgh +143

Pirates vs. Tigers run line: Pittsburgh +1.5 (-155)

Pirates vs. Tigers over/under: 7.5 runs

PIT: The Under is 4-0-1 in Pirates' last five overall

DET: The Tigers are 7-0 in their last seven interleague home games

Why you should back the Pirates



Left fielder Bryan Reynolds is a switch-hitter with good bat control and speed. Reynolds makes consistent contact and has been a run-producer for the Pirates. The 28-year-old is leading the team in batting average (.286), RBI (23), and hits (44). He's tallied a hit in five of his last six games. On May 14 against the Baltimore Orioles, he went 1-of-4 with a single and one run scored.

Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen has been an instinctive and alert player. McCutchen owns good pop in his swing with solid patience at the dish. The five-time All-Star is first on the team in home runs (7) with 18 RBI and a batting average of .246. On May 10 against the Colorado Rockies, he went 3-of-3 with a two-run homer.

Why you should back the Tigers

Center fielder Riley Greene is an athletic and agile playmaker. Green has strong hands and is a pure hitter. The 22-year-old does an effective job spraying the ball all across the yard. He has a batting average of .291 along with three home runs and 15 RBI. In Sunday's win over the Seattle Mariners, he went 3-of-5 with three singles.

Shortstop Javier Baez offers tremendous bat speed and has the ability to generate plenty of pop in his swing. Defensively, Baez has a strong throwing arm with sound instincts. The 30-year-old is batting .254 with three home runs and 19 RBI. He rolls into the game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outing, he went 1-of-4 with an RBI single.

