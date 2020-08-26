Watch Now: Lucas Giolito Throws No-Hitter Against Pirates ( 3:27 )

The Chicago White Sox will look to stay hot and sweep a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an interleague matchup on Wednesday, following Lucas Giolito's 4-0 no-hit victory on Tuesday night. Chicago has compiled a 6-5 interleague record this year, while the Pirates are just 1-10 against the American League. Chicago is 8-8 at home in 2020, while Pittsburgh has struggled, going just 2-9 on the road. The Pirates are 4-6 in their last 10 games overall.

First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The White Sox lead the all-time series 18-17, including a 10-7 mark at home. Chicago is the -210 favorite on the money line in the latest Pirates vs. White Sox odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any White Sox vs. Pirates picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Pirates vs. White Sox. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for White Sox vs. Pirates:

Pirates vs. White Sox money line: Pittsburgh +190, Chicago -210

Pirates vs. White Sox run line: Chicago -1.5

Pirates vs. White Sox over-under: 9 runs

PIT: Is ninth in MLB in home runs allowed with 34

CWS: Is first in MLB in team batting average at .267

Why you should back the White Sox

Following Giolito's no-hitter in which he struck out 13 and walked just one, Chicago will send left-hander Dallas Keuchel (4-2, 2.65 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday. Keuchel worked eight innings on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one run and striking out three. Keuchel has a 10-7 interleague record with a 2.87 ERA. For the season, Keuchel has allowed 31 hits, 11 earned runs and seven walks, while striking out 19 in 37 1/3 innings.

Offensively, shortstop Tim Anderson has been red hot and is hitting .349 on the season after a 1-for-3 effort against the Pirates on Tuesday. Anderson has hits in eight of the past nine games, going 14-for-38 (.368) with two doubles, four homers and eight RBIs in that span. He is hitting .358 in August and is a .295 hitter at Guaranteed Rate Field this season. In five career games against the Pirates, he is hitting .267 with a homer and three RBIs.

Why you should back the Pirates

Pittsburgh has won three of four after sweeping a three-game weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates have also won eight of the past nine games against the White Sox. Right-hander Trevor Williams (1-4, 3.70 ERA) will get the start against Chicago on Wednesday. He struck out five and limited Cleveland to one run on six hits over four innings in his last outing. He's put together a 2.81 ERA in three August starts, striking out 14 while walking four.

Offensively, center fielder Bryan Reynolds (.220) has been hot of late and has hit safely in three of the past four games. This past weekend against the Brewers, he was 6-for-13 (.462) with a double, triple, home run and six RBIs. Against left-handed pitching this year, Reynolds is hitting .375 with three doubles, one triple and three RBIs.

How to make Pirates vs. White Sox picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, as the simulation says the relief pitchers from both teams will combine to allow just two runs in five-plus combined innings, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.

So who wins White Sox vs. Pirates? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year.