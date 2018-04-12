Rangers' Elvis Andrus headed to DL for first time in career with fractured elbow

For the first time in 10 big leagues, Texas Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus is heading to the disabled list.

Andrus exited Wednesday's night game after taking a pitch to the right elbow, and after the game, the Rangers confirmed he has a possible fracture. You can see the video right here.

Here is the team's statement:

Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus left Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Angels after being hit on the right elbow by a Keynan Middleton pitch in the ninth inning. Initial x-rays and examination by Rangers Team Physician Keith Meister done at Globe Life Park in Arlington indicate the probability of a fracture in the elbow. Andrus' elbow was put in a splint and he will undergo additional x-rays and a CT scan on Thursday to determine the severity of the injury and the course of recovery.

Andrus, now 29, made his MLB debut as a 20-year-old on Opening Day 2009, and he played at least 145 games every year from 2009-17. Here are the games played leaders since Opening Day 2009:

Assuming he misses several weeks (if not months), the timing of the injury is bad for both the Rangers and Andrus. The team is 4-10 after losing Wednesday's game (LAA 7, TEX 2) and it already has an uphill climb ahead to reach the postseason. Few teams have seen their postseason odds drop more in the early going. Now Texas won't have their starting shortstop for the foreseeable future.

As for Andrus, he can opt out of the final four years and $59 million remaining on his contract after the season. He had the best offensive season of his career last year, hitting .297/.337/.471 (108 OPS+) with 20 home runs, and he got off to a great start this year, hitting .347/.429/.531 (165 OPS+) in the team's first 13 games.

Surely Andrus was hoping to build on last year and his great start and test free agency after the season. Now that opt-out decision suddenly got more complicated.