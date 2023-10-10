The Orioles secured the number one seed on the American League side of the playoffs this season by winning 101 games. It was one of the winningest seasons in franchise history and the most from an Orioles team since 1979, when the O's won 102 games and advanced to the World Series.

After two losses at home, the Orioles are now facing the possibility of being swept in the playoffs. They weren't swept all regular season, but the Rangers now have that chance. They'll be returning home after going 4-0 in road playoff games, as astounding feat against AL East titans in the Rays and Orioles.

Now, let's get to the important stuff for ALDS Game 3.

How to watch Game 3

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10 | Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field (Arlington, TX)

TV channel: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Starting pitchers: RHP Dean Kremer vs. RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Odds: BAL +117 | TEX -139 | O/U: 9.0

Preview

The Rangers were a much better offense at home than on the road this season and they just went 4-0 on the road. They come home to Globe Life Field, where they hit .274/.349/.495 this season (22 batting average points and 105 OPS points better than on the road). The Orioles have a thinned out pitching staff, too.

Eovaldi is interesting. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball before suffering a forearm injury. He came back in September and had a 9.30 ERA in six starts while not working more than five innings in any outing. Then in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series in Tropicana Field, he dominated the Rays (6 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K).

Prediction

The Orioles just don't have the pitching to hold down this Rangers offense, especially now that it's on fire and coming home. For the first time in 2023, the Orioles will be swept, though it won't be without a fight. Pick: Rangers 7, Orioles 5.