The Tampa Bay Rays look to right the ship on Saturday afternoon. Tampa Bay is on a four-game losing streak, including a series-opening loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. The Rays will bring a 40-36 record into the rematch in the first game of a doubleheader at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays are 44-33 this season and excelling in Toronto.

First pitch is at 12:07 p.m. ET in Toronto. Toronto is listed as the -140 favorite (risk $140 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is seven in the latest Rays vs. Blue Jays odds.

Rays vs. Blue Jays money line: Blue Jays -140, Rays +120

Rays vs. Blue Jays over-under: 7 runs

Rays vs. Blue Jays run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+150)

TB: The Rays are 15-19 in road games

TOR: The Blue Jays are 25-15 in home games

Why you should back the Rays



The Rays do have offensive strengths, including impressive team speed that helps to produce top-tier marks in stolen bases and triples. However, Tampa Bay's most encouraging projection for Saturday afternoon's game is starting pitcher Shane McClanahan. The 25-year-old southpaw is enjoying arguably the best season of any starting pitcher in Major League Baseball. He leads the American League with a 1.77 ERA, including a sterling 1.07 ERA in his last nine outings. McClanahan also sets the pace of the league with 123 strikeouts and 7.69 strikeouts for every walk issued.

He maintains a league-leading 0.832 WHIP, and opponents have a .524 OPS against McClanahan this season. On the road, he maintains a 1.48 ERA, and Tampa Bay also deploys a strong bullpen behind him. The Rays are in the top five of the American League with a 3.29 bullpen ERA, while the Blue Jays rank near the bottom of the league with a 4.30 bullpen ERA in 2022.

Why you should back the Blue Jays

Toronto's offense is soundly superior to Tampa Bay's offense during the 2022 season. In fact, the Blue Jays currently lead the American League with a .327 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage. Toronto is also No. 2 in the AL with a .258 batting average, with impressive counting stats to boot. The Blue Jays have scored 370 runs, a top-three mark in the AL, and Toronto ranks in the top three with 102 home runs and 154 doubles.

Toronto, which will start Kevin Gausman (6-6, 2.93 ERA) on the hill, also maintains top-tier marks in hits (676) and strikeout rate (20.7 percent), with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. providing an individual boost in the middle of the order. The 23-year-old All-Star and Silver Slugger winner blasted 48 home runs in 2021, and Guerrero Jr. has 18 home runs already this season. Even with a relatively quiet start by his lofty standards, he maintains a .488 slugging percentage, and Tampa Bay's offense ranks below the American League average in runs scored, hits, doubles, home runs and myriad additional categories.

