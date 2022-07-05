AL East foes meet up tonight when the Tampa Bay Rays (43-37) visit the Boston Red Sox (45-35) in an MLB on TBS matchup. Boston has won two straight games, including a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay on Monday. Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.23 ERA) will be starting for Boston, while Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.25 ERA) is on the mound for Tampa Bay.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Boston is the -130 money line favorite (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Rays vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay is a +110 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Rays vs. Red Sox money line: Boston -130, Tampa Bay +110

Rays vs. Red Sox run-line: Tampa Bay +1.5 (-170)

Rays vs. Red Sox over-under: 9.5 runs

TB: Over is 5-0 in Rays' last five games vs. a right-handed starter

BOS: Red Sox are 5-0 in their last five home games

Why you should back the Red Sox



Third baseman Rafael Devers is a pure hitter with power to all parts of the field. Devers is a stout run-producer with the ability to hit for average as the 2021 All-Star is third in the league in batting average (.327) with 17 home runs and 46 RBI. He has recorded two-plus hits in back-to-back games.

Second baseman Trevor Story is an excellent athlete who plays sound defense in the infield. Story displays plenty of power with his compact swing as the two-time All-Star leads Boston in RBI (53) while ranking second in home runs (13). In his last outing, he went 2-for-4 with a solo homer.

Why you should back the Rays

First baseman Ji-Man Choi owns solid power to all parts of the field and is one of Tampa's best run-producers from the middle part of the lineup. The 31-year-old has a batting average of .283 with seven home runs and 36 RBI. On July 3, he went 3-for-5 with a double and solo home run.

Second baseman Isaac Paredes has above-average tools at the plate with a great understanding of the strike zone. Paredes has the discipline before turning on a pitch that he likes as he's batting .370 over the last 14 days. The 23-year-old leads the team in home runs (13) and he's also driven in 27. On July 2, he went 3-for-5 with a three-run bomb.

